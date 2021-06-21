Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

