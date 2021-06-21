Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $63.06 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $63.06 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.48 or 0.00674039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080595 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

