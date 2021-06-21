Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $182,317.46 and $35.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00080985 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

