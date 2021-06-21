Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $156.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

