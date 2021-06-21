Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $190.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $187.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

CB traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.91. 8,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,813. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

