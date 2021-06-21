Cipher Achieves Market Cap of $99,433.75 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Cipher has a total market cap of $99,433.75 and approximately $92,445.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

