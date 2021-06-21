Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 2.4%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.58 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 278,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 865,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.73 ($0.40).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £125.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 67,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03). Also, insider Ian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

About Circassia Group (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

