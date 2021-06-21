Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENGIY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $14.16. 154,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,422. Engie has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

