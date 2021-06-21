Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $64.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $60.90. 2,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,272. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

