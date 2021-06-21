Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $142.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,806. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.30. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after buying an additional 908,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,203,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,960,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,511,304 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

