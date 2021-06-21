Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $47.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.12. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

