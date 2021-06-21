Citigroup Inc. Acquires 40,087 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $24,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $177.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.