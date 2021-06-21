Citigroup Inc. Acquires 88,038 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $29,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of J opened at $129.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.