Citigroup Inc. Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Entergy worth $24,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

