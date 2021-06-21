Citigroup Inc. Has $26.39 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,089 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 352,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 115,919 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 37,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,967,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

