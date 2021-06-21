Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $158.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

