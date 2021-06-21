Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $31,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $10,671,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $449.54 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

