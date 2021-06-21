Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Republic Services worth $26,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $106.52 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

