Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $27,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $74.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

