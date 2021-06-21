Citigroup Inc. Purchases 123,434 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.85% of Brinker International worth $27,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,776.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.