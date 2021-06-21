Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ONEOK worth $30,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

