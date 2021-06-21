Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,753 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of CDW worth $26,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.