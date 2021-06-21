Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.35

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 23693736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

