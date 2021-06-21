Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,729 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,738 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 187,061 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at $53,644,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

