Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,603 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Clean Harbors worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

