CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $18.71

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $18.27. CleanSpark shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 6,446 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 84.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 618.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CleanSpark by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

