CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $18.71

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $18.27. CleanSpark shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 6,446 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 84.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 618.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CleanSpark by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
