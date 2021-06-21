Clever DeFi Price Reaches $1.49 on Major Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00004565 BTC on popular exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.18 million and $5,384.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00117477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00148253 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,573.75 or 0.99825039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

