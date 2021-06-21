Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.56

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLIGF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

