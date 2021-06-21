CloakCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,601.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $26,601.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039566 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,660,891 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

