Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $43.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

