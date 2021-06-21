Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 5.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 519,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,804,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

CLOV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.