Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

