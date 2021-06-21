Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cognex worth $36,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

