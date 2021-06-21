Coldstack Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $55,487.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00005900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00159126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.06 or 1.01059082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

