Collective (CO2) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Collective has a total market capitalization of $224,448.85 and approximately $77,619.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00676304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00079612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038843 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 222,032 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

