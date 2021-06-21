Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Cap of $631,681.17

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $631,681.17 and approximately $1,910.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,473.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.01433229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00369449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

