Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 180,052 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.37.

CLBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

