Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 180,052 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.37.
CLBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
