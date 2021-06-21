Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 124.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

