Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,367 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 7.72% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $251,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,967 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $8,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CCU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

