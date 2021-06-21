Comparing Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 27.82% 12.23% 1.21% Magyar Bancorp 13.56% 7.24% 0.55%

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.31 $8.26 million N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.79 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cortland Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 1, 2021, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans. In addition, it provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey; and a loan product office located in Keyport, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

