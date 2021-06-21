Comparing Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Arrival N/A -106.06% -2.03%

99.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paya and Arrival’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya $206.05 million 6.68 -$520,000.00 $0.48 22.63 Arrival N/A N/A -$5.30 million N/A N/A

Paya has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paya and Arrival, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 6 0 3.00 Arrival 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.80%. Arrival has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Arrival.

Summary

Paya beats Arrival on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions. It serves customers approximately through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company also has offices in offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Arrival

Arrival focuses on the design, research and development, assembly, and production of robotics and electric vehicles. It offers trucks, vans, buses, and other commercial vehicles. The company serves in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and Russia. Arrival is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

