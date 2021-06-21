Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.13). Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.46. 419,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.