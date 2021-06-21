Conceal Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 42.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $530,332.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,777.51 or 0.99743392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00329816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00412066 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00735713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,156,262 coins and its circulating supply is 11,684,633 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

