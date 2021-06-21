Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.71. 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

