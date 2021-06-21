ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Reduced by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 190,724 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 78,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,200. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

