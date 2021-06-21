Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Up 0%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,509.14 and last traded at $1,493.87. 531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,493.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNSWF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,020.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,469.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

