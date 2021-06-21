Content Neutrality Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,842.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $75,842.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00705475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00042464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00081653 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

