Contentos (COS) Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Contentos has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $34.70 million and $6.62 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00651555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00079026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039353 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,025,717,915 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

