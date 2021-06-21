ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells $19,858.15 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $19,858.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,573.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

WISH traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. 321,583,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,732,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WISH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

