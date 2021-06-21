ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 2,492 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,583,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,691. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

